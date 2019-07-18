89-91 North Main Street was demolished on Wednesday to make way for a new $20 million, three-building project. (Photo by ARMAND MESSIER)

ST. ALBANS CITY — The first of three buildings to fall to make way for a new 25,000 square foot commercial building came down on Wednesday.

89-91 North Main Street was removed from the corner of Congress and Main streets. Also scheduled for demolition this week is 85-87 North Main Street. 10 Congress Street will be removed on Monday.

The removal of a fourth building, an apartment complex at 10 Maiden Lane, will clear the way for two new residential buildings – one market rate and one affordable. That building is expected to come down within the next two weeks, according to Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development.

Overall, the project will bring $20 million in new development to the city. Taxpayers have approved the use of $2.5 million in tax increment financing for brownfields cleanup and parking.

As required under the city’s ordinances, photos and other documentation of the buildings were gathered prior to demolition.

The new commercial building will house the Community College of Vermont, offices for Northwestern Medical Center’s lifestyle medicine department and RiseVT, and four retail spaces on the first floor. Construction is expected to begin with foundation work in August.

Construction of the commercial building is expected to take a year.

Stay informed. Subscribe to the Messenger.