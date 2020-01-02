FAIRFIELD – Vermont State Game Wardens arrested a Delaware man this past weekend after authorities found him illegally ice fishing on Fairfield Pond with a criminally revoked fishing license, the man’s second such arrest in three days.
According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept., Norman L. Katrobos, 33, of Millsboro, Del., was observed ice fishing on Fairfield Pond this past Sunday despite a previous arrest in Fairlee, Vt., two days prior for fishing with a revoked license.
Per Vermont Fish & Wildlife, authorities arrested Katrobos last Friday after authorities found him illegally ice fishing on Lake Morey in Fairlee. According to authorities, his license had already been revoked at that point for previous fishing violations.
After observing Katrobos fish in Fairfield Sunday, Vermont game wardens arrested the Delaware resident once confronting Katrobos and confirming he was again fishing while his fishing license was revoked.
According to Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Katrobos had admitted to catching and keeping fish that Friday, Saturday and Sunday to authorities, and Vermont Fish & Wildlife said game wardens had observed Katrobos keeping illegally caught fish that Friday and Sunday.
Wardens reportedly confiscated all of Katrobos’s fish and fishing gear upon his second arrest Sunday.
Authorities transported Katrobos to the Vermont State Police’s St. Albans Barracks for processing.
He was cited to appear in Orange and Franklin County Superior Courts this coming February.
According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept., Katrobos could face up to 120 days in jail and $1,000 in fines if convicted of illegally fishing while his license was criminally revoked.
Authorities said in a statement Katrobos could also lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Vermont for three years and be forced to pay $1,300 in restitution.