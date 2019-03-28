Neurologist Dr. Deborah Blatt takes the stand on the sixth day of the trial of Ethan Gratton. (Pool photo courtesy of Gregory Lamoureux/County Courier)

ST. ALBANS — The defense rested Wednesday afternoon after six days’ trial in the State’s case against Ethan Gratton.

The jury was to begin deliberations late today. The Messenger will report the verdict once the jury has decided Gratton’s fate.

If convicted of either charge, second-degree or attempted second-degree murder, Gratton could face a life sentence.

The defense called seven witnesses Wednesday.

Three experts were chief among them: neurologist Dr. Deborah Blatt, bloodstain pattern analyst Paulette Sutton and firearm crime re-constructionist Edward Hueske.

No testimony may be more central to the defense’s case than Blatt’s.

Blatt examined Gratton just under three weeks after the shooting. She applied the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, the same cognitive assessment, Blatt pointed out, to which President Donald Trump was subjected.

Blatt said MoCA determines cognitive dysfunction on a scale from 0-30. She said she’s never seen a score of 0, while a score of 30 is normal cognitive functioning.

She testified that Gratton scored a 20, which she said was abnormal for a young person with a college degree.

She said Gratton was globally slow on all her tests, especially those she timed. She gave him two long sentences to repeat. Gratton could only repeat one. She gave him five words to remember. Five minutes later, Gratton remembered just one.

Blatt said he showed typical post-concussive symptoms: headaches, sleep disturbance, unsteadiness and the above-mentioned cognitive slowness.

Blatt diagnosed Gratton with a relatively severe concussion.

Gratton’s defense attorney, Kelly Green, suggested to Blatt that Gratton could not form the intent to kill if he was cognitively impaired by a concussion.

“Yes, I strongly endorse that,” Blatt responded. “I strongly believe he was in an altered mental state.”

Blatt extensively described the mental effects of a concussion to the jury, right down to the inner-brain chemical disruptions.

She also testified that the post-traumatic stress disorder with which Gratton was diagnosed after witnessing a fatal car crash at 13 likely played a role in his fear response.

Green took the opportunity to ask Blatt if an extremely shocked and upset eyewitness — a clear reference to the witness at the core of the State’s case, Caleb McLane — could suffer from faulty memory. Blatt said one could.

State’s Attorney Jim Hughes focused his cross-examination on alternatives. For example, Gratton’s concussion was not serious enough that it required surgery. Blatt acknowledged that.

Hughes pressed Blatt on whether she had a “baseline” on which to gauge Gratton’s cognitive ability. She said she hadn’t met him before, that she assumed a level of cognitive ability based on the fact Gratton made the Dean’s List in college — here Hughes pointed out that Gratton made the Dean’s List during his fourth year. Blatt said MoCA has a baseline of “well-established norms.”

Hughes asked Blatt if Gratton could have had three weeks to prepare a story for her. Blatt said yes, but Hughes cut her off before she finished her response. Green objected; Hughes said he would “try not to do that.”

Blatt testified that the Northwestern Medical Center doctors who examined Gratton the night of the shooting also diagnosed him with concussion.

Blood

Sutton is a retired bloodstain pattern analyst from the University of Tennessee forensics department. She said she is now a consultant in the same field. She said she was also the Tennessee state medical examiner’s director of investigations.

As Sutton described it, bloodstain pattern analysis applies the principles of physics, mathematics and biology to understand how stains got there.

“That’s the great thing about science,” Sutton said. “It really doesn’t care which side is saying what. The facts are the facts.”

In this case, Sutton looked at the state police’s crime scene photos, the nature of injuries to those involved and official crime scene and lab reports.

She meticulously analyzed bloodstains from the Vermont State Police crime scene photos, stain by stain, but three of her conclusions stood out: that a series of stains seemed to support Gratton’s testimony that he tried to move David Hill’s body, that other stains suggested Hill was close to the Grattons’ driveway when shot and that a stain on the truck’s fuel tank indicated Hill was not perpendicular to the tank when shot, but nearly so.

Sutton said the stain would have been more elongated if Hill had been shot while on the ground.

In cross-examination, Hughes asked Sutton if she considered it a disadvantage not to see the scene live. She said she did.

In response to a question from Hughes, Sutton said there was no bloodspatter pattern to indicate precisely where Mark Brito was shot.

Hughes pressed Sutton to acknowledge that while she described patterns as “consistent” with evidence, they are not “100 percent proof.”

Sutton said, “I don’t know that in forensics we have 100 percent.”

Bullets

Hueske reconstructs shooting events through firearm study. He said he’s taught over 200 agencies, including the New York Police Dept., Texas Rangers, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hueske said he too reviewed the crime scene photos, as well as the official reports, Dr. Elizabeth Bundock’s autopsy report on Hill and the report of the Vermont Forensic Lab firearms expert Harry Jeppe.

Hueske tested a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, the same model firearm Gratton used, with the same ammunition.

He placed the gun in a vice contoured to its outline and fired into white polymer sheet material and clear plastic.

Hueske concluded that firearm, with that ammo, sends powder residue no more than three-and-a-half feet forward.

Hueske said, “There’s no sign of it after that.”

In this case, Hueske said Gratton could have shot Hill “at that distance or farther. There’s no way to tell.”

Hueske testified he also determined the pattern in which that firearm ejects its cartridges. Based on Gratton’s height, he said, he tested shooting from four feet off the ground. The gun ejected cartridges four feet into the air, toward the right rear of the shooter.

Police found four cartridge casings about halfway down the driver’s side of Hill’s truck and three on the passenger side, near its front tire, in a snowbank.

Hueske testified his theory is that several of the cartridges ejected from Gratton’s pistol ricocheted off the top of the truck cab, something Hueske said he’s seen in several cases. He called Kenmore, which manufactured Hill’s truck, and learned the height of that cab is 9.1 feet.

Hueske said, “It didn’t take me very long to come up with that theory” — that Gratton was standing near the driver’s side at the front of the vehicle when he fired.

Hughes pointed out Hueske doesn’t know how Gratton was holding his gun, and that a change in direction would change the bullets’ trajectory. Hueske concurred.

Hughes asked Hueske’s opinion on whether Gratton changed positions during the shooting.

“I suspect he did, yes,” Hueske said.

Character

The rest of the defense witnesses mainly spoke to Gratton’s character or corroborated statements he made in his testimony.

Alita Decker owns the Cupboard Deli in Jeffersonville, where Gratton worked. She testified he was an “excellent employee… very well liked… very nice guy. Helpful.”

She said Gratton baked, but would move to the register if he saw a customer, and frequently offered to help clean dishes.

She corroborated Gratton’s story about the morning of the shooting, how she sent him home at 10:30 a.m.

Two of Gratton’s friends testified, Ryan Lawyer and Robert Morrill. Both said they knew that Gratton carried a pistol. Both testified that they do as well.

Lawyer corroborated Gratton’s story that he’d helped a friend with a bakery start-up in Highgate in the fall before the shooting. That friend was Lawyer.

In those days, Lawyer testified, Gratton frequently kept his pistol in his hoodie pocket, as Gratton previously testified.

Gratton’s mother Pam testified as well.

When Green asked her, “When was Ethan born?” Pam burst into tears.

“He was born today,” she said. It was Gratton’s birthday.

Her testimony was not so different from that of her husband, save for her emphasis on putting the pistol with which Gratton shot Hill and Brito in the trunk of her SUV. Pam said there’d been so much media coverage about police shooting suspects, she was afraid police would shoot Gratton.

She also testified about the traumatic car crash, after which counselors diagnosed Gratton with PTSD.

“Even Jeff and I had a hard time,” Pam said.

The defense rested at almost exactly 3 p.m.

Green renewed her motion to dismiss immediately thereafter.

She said the State hadn’t proven that Gratton wasn’t laboring under diminished mental capacity. She characterized the State’s evidence as being that Gratton “pointed a gun at two people and shot them.”

Hughes pointed to a moment in which Blatt testified that Gratton’s mind might have gone to a kind of “autopilot,” relying on primal instincts.

“Mr. Gratton still did things that he wanted to do,” Hughes argued.

He said Gratton walked up the family’s 180-foot driveway to get his gun, a statement based on McLane’s testimony.

“That’s a lot of steps,” Hughes said. “A lot of time to cool down.”

Hughes pointed to Gratton’s testimony that he planned to kill himself after the shooting as evidence that Gratton “knew he did something terribly wrong.”

Hughes also said Blatt’s opinion was based on Gratton’s “self-reporting and performance” on tests.

Judge Greg Rainville denied the motion to dismiss.

He said the court could not act as a fact finder, that that is the jury’s role. And the jury can disregard any testimony they hear. Rainville said they don’t need to accept Blatt’s testimony, even if the State provided no contrary evidence.

Rainville said it’s up for the jury, for example, whether the eight shots Gratton fired constitutes “reasonable force.”

Rainville said the jury could draw “adverse inferences” from Sutton’s testimony on bloodstain patterns, that Gratton’s own testimony that he moved Hill’s body could undercut the defense theory that he was operating in a diminished capacity or self-defense.

Rainville cited the Vermont Supreme Court case State v Duff, which he said established the court should only interfere in jury trials in cases with a clear lack of credible evidence.

This morning, the case’s attorneys planned to make their closing arguments.

