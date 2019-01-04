The following birth announcements were published in the Jan. 4 edition of the Messenger.

Neiko Joseph Perry – a boy born on Dec. 12, 2018 to Nicole (Oswald) Perry and Micheal Scott Perry of Richford.

Levi Michael Corbeil – a boy born on Dec. 22, 2018 to Leah Riley and Josey Corbeil of St. Albans.

Soraya Lacey Michele Flood – a girl born on Dec. 26, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Timothy Wayne Flood and Jordan Butler of Swanton.

Waverleigh Oriah Raine Favreau– a girl born on Dec. 27, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ethan Keith Favreau and Oriana (Laflesh) Favreau of St. Albans.

Amelia Victorine Scarbaci – a girl born on Dec. 27, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Eric Scarbaci and Sara Scarbaci of Jeffersonville.

Corbyn Keith Pecor– a boy born on Dec. 28, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center to Walter Pecor and Peggy Brow of St. Albans.

Adam Theodore Hohmann – a boy born on Dec. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Scott George Hohmann and Ashley Fox Hohmann of Swanton.