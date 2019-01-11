The following birth announcements were published in the Jan. 11 version of the Messenger.

Clara Noelle LaPan– a girl born on Dec. 10, 2018 at UVM Medical Center to Brittany and Christopher LaPan of Highgate.

Neiko Joseph Perry – a boy born on Dec. 19, 2018 to Nicole (Oswald) Perry and Micheal Scott Perry of Richford.

Brayden Monty Hutchins – a boy born on Jan. 3, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Landon Lee Hutchins and Mary-Ellen Swann Hutchins of North Hero.

James Paul Wetherby – a boy born on Jan. 4, 2019 to Dustin Peter Wetherby and Chelsee (Bechard) Gilbert of Richford.

Anastaisa Mae Roberts – a girl born on Jan. 5, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Cody James Roberts and Aletha Weber of Highgate.