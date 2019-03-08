ENOSBURG FALLS – Deborah A. Demar, age 66, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in St. Albans on April 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Longe) Kennison.

Debbie was a lifelong resident of Enosburg Falls and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1970. On June 9, 1973 she married her high school sweetheart, Allen “Penny” Demar. She worked for Howard Bank for 26 years and then Merchants Bank for 16 years before retiring in 2013 as the branch manager. Debbie was an active volunteer for the Northwestern Medical Center Auxiliary, the Enosburg Elementary School, and Friends of the Opera House; she also served as a board member for the Enosburg Health Center. She loved books, feeding the birds, tending to her house plants and flower beds and taking Sunday drives with Penny. Debbie’s most cherished memories were the times spent with her children and grandchildren, she never missed any of their games, concerts or other activities. Debbie was selfless, and she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and nana.

She is survived by her husband, Allen “Penny” Demar of Enosburg Falls; her children and their families, Nathan Demar of St. Albans and his children Thomas & Abigail, and their mother Jennifer (Smith) Demar, Kristina & Shaun Bowen of Montgomery and their children Lydia & Allison, and Mitchell & Kilie Demar of Sheldon and their children Amelia & Charlotte; her siblings, David Kennison and his wife Kelley of Berkshire, Dale Kennison and his wife Laurie of St. Albans, Danny Kennison and his wife Tammy of Berkshire, and Doreen Laplant and her husband Kenneth of Berkshire; her aunt, Kathryn Dulude; and several nieces and nephews. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Richard & Barbara Kennison.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Debbie’s memory may be made the American Heart Association, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.