Former St. Albans City Mayor and St. Albans Town Selectboard chair Ken Kaye is moving to South Burlington, leaving behind an extensive legacy of economic development.

ST. ALBANS — Mervin “Ken” Kaye, a man whose vision shaped the greater St. Albans region, has passed away.

His family announced today that he died on Saturday after a short illness. His full obituary appears on page 5.

Kaye is believed to have been the only person to have served as both the Mayor of St. Albans City and the chair of the St. Albans Town Selectboard.

During his years in public office he championed the transfer of the St. Albans Bay Park from the state to the town, the closing of neighborhood schools and the construction of St. Albans City School, and the upgrading of the city’s wastewater plant.

But his most lasting contribution may be the creation of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC) and the St. Albans Town Industrial Park.

Kaye, who owned a shoe store in downtown St. Albans for 35 years, believed the region needed to attract businesses. At the time he joined the city council, first as a councilor in 1969, then as mayor a year later, the region had double digit unemployment brought about in part by the decline of the railroad.

