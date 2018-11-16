David W. Plumb

GEORGIA- David W. Plumb, 83, of Georgia, Vt. embarked on the great adventure Nov. 13, 2018 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt. He had leukemia.

He was born March 25, 1935 in Waltham, Mass., the son of the late Murray and Florence Plumb. He graduated from Chester High School in 1953. David served in the U.S. Air Force from February 1954 to June 1980 attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His service was in aircraft, missile and satellite electronics specialties. During this time, he earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science. He married Patricia A. Macey July 18, 1959.

David’s family moved back to Springfield, Vt. when he was six months old. He spent his boyhood on the farm in Andover, Vt. and enlisted in the Air Force at age 18. Several stateside assignments with tours in Newfoundland and Australia followed. After retiring from the USAF in June 1980, his family moved to Georgia, Vt. and spent the next twenty-six years in cash register sales and service. He retired from this work in June 2006.

He enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing, especially small stream trout fishing. In 2009 he completed an incremental end-to-end hike of the Long Trail started in the year 2000.

He is survived by three sons, Stephen and his wife Gayle and their daughter Macey of Barnard, Vt., Scott and his wife Lisa and their son Ethan and daughter Marin of Monmouth, OR, and Seth and his wife Michelle and their daughter Audrey of Quincy, Mass.; two brothers, Alan and his wife Jaska of Andover, Vt., and Ernest and his wife Sheila of Andover, Vt. He belonged to several generations who could lay claim to being true Vermonters.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia and his brother Philip of Randolph, Vt.

A graveside memorial gathering will be held at Heald Cemetery in Andover, Vt. on Memorial Day, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT. 05446

