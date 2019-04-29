SWANTON – David W. Holbrook, age 79, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

He was born in St. Albans, on August 3, 1939, the son of the late William A. & Ruth (MacArthur) Holbrook.

David attended school at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. He loved to play baseball and was known for being an excellent pitcher. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force in which he served his country during the Vietnam War and retired after 22 years of service. He married Sherry Hakey.

After retiring from the Air Force, he went on to IBM as a Maintenance Technician ending his employment after 20 years. Being retired did not mean slowing down for David; he decided to join Sherry and drive school buses for Swanton. He was known for puttering, always finding some project to start or finish. David and Sherry shared the same love for fishing and camping. After work the two of them would venture to Campbell’s Bay for an evening boat ride and fishing. They both enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and took their grandchildren across the country for a six-week adventure. His greatest joy was the life he made with Sherry and the love he had for his family; he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sherry Holbrook and their children; Kevin G. Holbrook and friend, Cindy Kenney and Karen L. Coon. Grandchildren; Abigail Coon, Michael Coon and Jacob Robtoy, brothers; Gary E. Holbrook and Peter R. Holbrook.

He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter in-law, Kimberly (Minchel) Holbrook.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in David’s memory can be made to the American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.