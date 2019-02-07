ST. ALBANS – David Carleton Hamlen, left this earth on Friday, Feb. 1. He was born on Aug. 4, 1951 in St. Albans, Vt, son of Carleton L Hamlen, Jr. and Rachel (Whiting) Hamlen Koier.

He spent most of his life in Swanton running Hamlen’s Garden Center with his wife Anne (Ryan) Hamlen for 37 years. He was active in the community, including the Christian Science church, and he enjoyed sharing his love of the Bible with inmates at the men’s prison in Swanton. He was a drummer and loved music.

A private celebration of Dave’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

To view the full obituary or to place online condolences please go to http://bit.ly/davidhamlenobit