Kayleigh Daniels, daughter of Carney and Nancy Daniels of Essex and Aaron Clark, son of Randy and Stacey Clark of Fairfield, were married on Oct. 6, 2018.

The ceremony and reception were held at Franklin County Field Days; officiated by family friend, Julie Davis. The bride was attended by bridesmaid, Taylor Corbo; friend of the bride and the best man was Jarad Clark; brother of the groom. The ring bearer was Jonah Ordway and the flower girl, Anna Robbins; special little friend of the bride and groom.

The bride graduated from Castleton University in 2018 and now works as an admissions counselor at the University of Maine, Machias. The groom graduated from Castleton University in 2017 and is now a member of the United States Coast Guard; station Jonesport, Maine.

The couple will make their home in Machias, Maine.