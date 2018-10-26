ST. ALBANS – Daniel Charles Gaboury, who lived all his life here and grew up on the family farm, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center.

Born in St. Albans on June 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul and Avis (Savage) Gaboury. Dan was 72 years old.

Dan was a 1964 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, worked for a time at the Swanton Slaughterhouse and spent most of his life as a mechanic in the community with shops located on South Main Street and Lake Street. Most recently he ran Steve & Dans Auto Repair with his son, Steve. He was a very proud to have been a founding father of the St. Albans Town Fire Department.

He enjoyed fishing, dancing, traveling and was always up for having fun. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. He has touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

Dan is survived by his sons, Steven A. Gaboury and Raymond Gaboury; his daughter, Tracy M. Derry and his sister, Suzanne Driver and her husband, Neil, as well as his grandchildren, Corey Derry, Jacob Derry, Meghan Gaboury and Melissa Gaboury, and great-grandchildren, Karson and Kaylen Derry.

It was Dan’s request that here be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Turning Point of Franklin County, P.O. Box 1187, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the Gaboury family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at Dan’s on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.