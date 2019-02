From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Daisy is an absolute love! She’s such a sweetheart! She is two years old and came to us after having many litters of kittens and being a wonderful mother, but now it’s her turn to be loved and doted on. She’s well worth it and will be the perfect addition to any family.

Pinky and The Brain are current residents of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.