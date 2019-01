From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Daisy is a sweet little lady who’s had a few litters of kittens in her short two years. She was a good mother, but now she deserves some love! She loves all people, Daisy is the best cuddler! But she’s not a huge fan of other cats (understandably). Although she does love her man Duke.

Daisy is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.