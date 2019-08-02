These young boys and girls from the Messenger Street School look so proud wearing their patrol uniforms. The patrol (crossing guards) was organized in 1934 and through the years won several certificates and awards. The patrol won first place in the state competition in Burlington in 1941.

The boys wore red and gold uniforms and the girls, in earlier years, wore blue skirts and white blouses, but also had the military type uniforms as shown in this photo. Weekly they would change their “on-duty” schedules, boys to girls. They guarded specific corners when the pupils were crossing the streets on their way to and from school. The patrols were taught basic military etiquette, and captains and lieutenants were chosen by the principal at the end of the school year.

The Messenger Street School, built in 1898, is a twin of the Barlow Street School and is now the Senior Center and used for other civic events. There were four classrooms, grades one through four, and many in this photo graduated from BFA St. Albans between 1948 and 1950.

Pictured in the front row (left to right) are Jane Wood, Joanne Bicknell, unknown, Virginia Dacey, Nancie Brooks, Marjorie Hamm, Estalee Rich, unknown, and Carol Asprey. Back row (left to right) are William Stimpson, Donald Mears, John Mckee, George Dacey, John Wood, Maurice Dacey, William Bingham, Paul Fredette, and Martin Deelle. Holding the banner on the right is Philip Brown and on the left is Robert Lawson. The officer is listed as Harry Dickous.

