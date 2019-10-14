HARWOOD – MVU Cross Country 5,000 meters at the 32nd Annual Harwood Co-ed Invitational
Girls’ Results
Ruth Bruekener: 21:36 finished 5th for MVU, Haley Stefaniak: 25:35.6 finished 18th, and Brooke Durkee: 31:37.1 came in 27th.
Boys’ Results
Sean Power: 19:55.1 finished 19th for MVU, Nathaniel Peters: 21:12.3 finished 21st for MVU, Matthew Curtis finished 28th with a time of 22:01.3, Caleb Ploof was 31st wit 22:36.2, Connor Nielsen ran a 22:44.9 and took 32nd, and Caleb Underwood 26:03.5 was in the 36th spot.