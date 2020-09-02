Gavel generic

On Thursday, Sept. 3, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Court schedules may change.

8:30 a.m.

Anthony Cline — motion hearing — aggravated assault.

9:30 a.m.

Shaun Lagasse — sentencing hearing — careless or negligent operation.

10:00 a.m.

Daniel Kittell — settlement conference — cocaine possession.

Jonathan M. Warner — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended #4; violation of conditions of release.

Jessica Bilodeau — settlement conference — simple assault; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest.

Kimberly N. Graves — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.

