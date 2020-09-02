On Thursday, Sept. 3, Judge H.E. VanBenthuysen will preside over the following cases in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.
Court schedules may change.
8:30 a.m.
Anthony Cline — motion hearing — aggravated assault.
9:30 a.m.
Shaun Lagasse — sentencing hearing — careless or negligent operation.
10:00 a.m.
Daniel Kittell — settlement conference — cocaine possession.
Jonathan M. Warner — settlement conference — two counts driving while license suspended #4; violation of conditions of release.
Jessica Bilodeau — settlement conference — simple assault; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest.
Kimberly N. Graves — settlement conference — driving while license suspended.