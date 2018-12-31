ST. ALBANS — Unusual crimes constituted memorable stories in 2018. Some were unthinkably horrific. Others were unbelievably absurd.

Here we list four of the more outlandish crimes on which we reported during the past year.

Please note that some of these cases may still be working their way through the court system. The accused may be proven innocent.

Our intent is not to mock or to determine guilt, but simply to remember those police reports and court affidavits that made us choke on our coffee, or wonder if we needed new reading glasses.

Coffee table book

Feb. 1

Police wanted Duane Delisle, a 47-year-old Richford man, on charges of sexual assault and violating an abuse prevention order. According to a Vermont State Police press release, police had been looking for Delisle for a year. During that year, they heard multiple reports of Delisle’s whereabouts, including one rumor that he’d fled to South Carolina.

But then an unidentified person told police Delisle was hiding in a residence on Thomas Street, right there in Richford. The person even tipped off police that Delisle would use a “hiding space” to conceal himself if police came to the door.

Armed with that information, state police borrowed an infrared camera from the Richford Fire Dept., allowing police to see individuals’ heat signatures, even through walls or floorboards.

Delisle was hiding, but not behind a wall, and not under the floorboards.

Police found him hiding in a wooden trunk that had been used as a coffee table, and took him into custody.

