FAIRFIELD — Vermont State Police reported Friday a motor vehicle collision didn't injure either of the two Fairfield women involved.
The crash happened at the intersection of Church and North roads around 9:15 a.m. according to the VSP.
A VSP press statement said 75-year-old Margaret Greenwood didn't see a second vehicle 19-year-old Elizabeth Menard was driving. Menard's vehicle was stopped on Church Road, waiting to turn on to North Road.
Police said the vehicles' damage "was consistent with the sequence of events described by both operators."