Newly elected probate judge Vaughn Comeau reviews the county budget for fiscal year 2020.

ST. ALBANS – Despite the commitment of more funding to maintenance and possible renovation of the Franklin County Courthouse, and despite a handful of small salary increases for county employees, the proposed budget for Franklin County is expected to increase only marginally from $467,218 to $471,103 in the coming fiscal year.

Most of the budget’s growth was offset by reductions made to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, where, according to county officials, training and insurance could be funded instead by contracts the sheriff’s office signs with local municipalities.

The budget was signed off on by county officials during a public budget hearing held early Monday morning. Aside from county officials, including incoming probate judge Vaughn Comeau, only the Messenger and Northwest Access Television were in attendance.

Salary increases in the budget were minimal, with Assistant Judges Bob Johnson and Kelly Gosselin receiving annual increases of $2,000 each. “It’s the first increase in five years,” Johnson noted. The treasurer’s salary was also set to increase from $7,700 to $8,000, its first increase in three years.

County officials also allocated almost another $4,000 to a custodial salary, due to an increase in hours to improve maintenance in the aging Franklin County Courthouse.

