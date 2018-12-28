Chart from the Dept. of Labor's 2018 report on the state's demographics.

ST. ALBANS — The state’s Dept. of Labor released a report earlier this month confirming that Franklin County has grown since the 2010 census, bucking some of the demographic trends impacting communities elsewhere in Vermont.

That report paints Franklin County as an economy of healthcare workers, manufacturers, retailers and government employees, and as one of the few Vermont communities growing in light of ongoing fears of population loss statewide.

It also shows Franklin County to be a county of commuters, with only half of Franklin County’s employed workers actually staying within the county to work every day

According to the report, Franklin County was one of only a handful of counties that saw its population projected to grow since the 2010 census. With a growth rate of 2.4 percent, the county’s population was expected to have grown by 1,169 between 2010 and 2016, contrasting with a continued population loss expected for much of Vermont’s southern and eastern counties.

Only Addison, Chittenden and Lamoille Counties were also projected to have population growth.

Much of Franklin County’s population growth is tied directly to Chittenden County, according to Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC) executive director Tim Smith.

He highlighted a fact noted in the Dept. of Labor’s study: Much of Franklin County’s workforce travels south to Chittenden every day.

In 2015, only 46 percent – or roughly 10,800 – of Franklin County’s employed population work in Franklin County, according to the Dept. of Labor. Meanwhile almost 40 percent of the county’s workforce commuted to Chittenden County.

“Housing’s cheaper, and I think we have a good job base,” said Smith. “Between the two, that, I think, accounts for the population growth we’re seeing.”

