In the March 5, 2020 edition of the Reporter, the story titled "Former Junction dwellings momentarily repurposed to train local firefighters" listed the properties being used, 2 Park Terrace and 11 Park Street, as being owned by Gaby Handy. An official from the Village of Essex Junction has since notified the Reporter that the two buildings are actually owned by Brett Grabowski.
CORRECTION: Former Junction dwellings momentarily repurposed to train local firefighters
- Mike Nosek
-
-
Mike Nosek
