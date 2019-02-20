The Swanton Enhancement Project is using this to attract residents to this year's budget informational meeting.

SWANTON — This year’s budget informational meeting is bound to get a little spicy.

Every year, the town and village governments host the meeting to explain to residents exactly what they’ll be voting on come Town Meeting Day, and why.

As at most local government functions, attendance is typically slim.

But this year, officials here have come up with a potentially delicious way to attract residents to the meeting: a chili cook-off.

The Swanton Enhancement Project (SEP), a growing group of volunteers devoted to improving the Swanton community, sponsors the competition.

Molly Lambert, of the SEP, said the chili cook-off fulfills a vital part of the group’s mission.

