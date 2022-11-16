Congratulations to the members of the BFA-St. Albans boys soccer team who were recognized with All-Metro and All-State Awards for the 2022 season.
First team
BFA-St. Albans: Corbin Schreindorfer
Second team
BFA-St. Albans:Charlie Thompson
Honorable Mention
BFA-St. Albans: Aaron Browning and Liam Howrigan
