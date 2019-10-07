Katie Young and Kyle McNall are pleased to announce that they were united in marriage on August 24, 2019, with approximately 250 friends and family by their side. The ceremony and reception were held at the Franklin County Field Days in Highgate. Pastor Pat Hoadley officiated their beautiful day!
The bride was escorted by her uncles, Bernie Young and Edward Raymond, to her father, Eric Young, and step father, David Robidoux, as they walked her down the aisle.
The bride had her best friend, Michelle Domina, as her maid of Honor. Her sister, Erica St.Francis, was her Matron of Honor. Her bridesmaids were her cousin, Samantha Ovitt-Boyer, and best friends CJ Burbank and Nichole Artus.
The groom had his brother, Corey McNall, as his Best Man. Groomsmen were his brother, Jacob McNall, and good friends Andrew Christy, Brian Wildey and Matt Pearl.
Their flower girls were the bride’s sister, Neveah Katon, and cousin, Alyssa Raymond.
The ring bearer was the bride’s cousin, Brendan Young.
They had a beautiful day surrounded by family and friends with beautiful weather.
Mr. & Mrs. McNall reside in their home in Saint Albans Town.