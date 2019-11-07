MENTOR! MENTOR! – Franklin County Caring Communities is seeking mentors for school-age children and teens who are “at promise.” Community based mentors meet with school-age youth, age 5-18 for an hour or two in the community year-round; school-based mentors meet with a child during school lunch and recess for an hour a week while school is in session. Sharing time and friendship is the best gift you can give to a deserving youth! Background check required. Contact Beth Crane at 527-5049 or email beth.fcccp@gmail.com.
A TAXING TIME – Working Bridges is looking for volunteers to serve in its Mobile Tax Preparer program to help provide free tax assistance for low-wage workers at their workplaces. Volunteers serve at least 4 hours a week from early February through early April, usually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Returns are prepared online using TaxSlayer Online (provided by the IRS) and the workplace’s computers and printers. Training can be done online or in classroom sessions, and volunteers must pass an IRS Certification Test. Background check required. Contact Connie Beal at 881-4218 or email connie@unitedwaynwvt.org.
SMALL BUSINESS MENTORS NEEDED – SCORE Vermont volunteer mentors are needed to share their knowledge and experience to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of business success. Mentors may come from many backgrounds: accounting, marketing, legal, manufacturing, etc., and may have owned small businesses or worked for major companies. Training is provided as are opportunities to attend events and share friendship with fellow SCORE members. For information, call 764-5899 or email Champlain.valley@scorevolunteering.org.
BE A LIFELINE – Age-Well Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers in Franklin and Grand Isle counties to deliver meals and provide friendly visits and safety checks for seniors between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on weekdays. Flexible scheduling, once a week, once a month, whatever works best for you. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
A DRIVING NEED – Green Mountain Transit is seeking volunteer drivers to provide rides for individuals in Franklin County who live beyond fixed route bus service and who do not have access to a car. Valid driver’s license, auto insurance and a solid driving record required. Contact Patty Chadwick at PChadwick@RideGMT.com or (802) 540-0744.
Do you need extra volunteers during the holidays?
If your nonprofit organization is in need of volunteers during this busy season, the United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Volunteer Connection can connect you to people looking to help. Any local nonprofit, school or government agency can create an account and post their volunteer needs. Visit unitedwaynwvt.org and click on the “Volunteer” button.
QUESTIONS? Contact Megan Bridges at (802) 861-7822 or email megan@unitedwaynwvt.org