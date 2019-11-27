United Way of Northwest Vermont's mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
Week of November 30, 2019
FESTIVAL – Vermont International Festival is a multi-cultural event sponsored by the Vermont Performing Arts League that brings together food vendors, dancers, story tellers, musicians and crafters in a weekend of education, entertainment and shopping. They are in need of volunteers to help with set up on December 4th and 5th, and to sell tickets, to provide breaks at craft booths, and keep the food court clean on December 6th-8th. 3-hour shifts available on all days. Contact April Werner at 863-6713 or email april@vpal-us.org.
RUNNING COACHES – Girls on the Run needs coaches to support over 175 teams of 3rd – 5th or 6th – 8th grade girls across the state. This afterschool, spring program encourage girls to recognize their individual strengths and celebrate connections with others. These mentors must 21+ and do not need to identify as runners. Training and background check required. Please contact info@girlsontherunvermont.org to identify your nearest team and complete an online registration through GOTRVT's website. For more information, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach.
ADULT MENTORS – Milton Community Youth Coalition is looking for responsible adults to mentor youth in grades 3-5 in one on one community based mentoring relationships. MCYC aims to increase young people's connection to the community, create solid relationships with positive role models, and ultimately help young people become successful, healthy adults. Contact Amy Spector at 893-1009 or email aspector@miltonyouth.org.
CHILD ADVOCATES IN FRANKLIN COUNTY– Guardian ad Litem Program is recruiting volunteers in Franklin County to make a difference in a child’s life. Guardians visit monthly with the child, collect collateral information to relevant to the important factors and people in the child’s life, represent to a Judge what he or she feels is in the child’s best interest, explain the court process to the child, and consult with the child’s attorney. Contact Janice Santiago at 527-4029 or email janice.santiago@vermont.gov.
A TAXING TIME – Working Bridges is looking for volunteers to serve in its Mobile Tax Preparer program to help provide free tax assistance for low-wage workers at their workplaces. Volunteers serve at least 4 hours a week from early February through early April, usually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Returns are prepared online using TaxSlayer Online (provided by the IRS) and the workplace’s computers and printers. Training can be done online or in classroom sessions, and volunteers must pass an IRS Certification Test. Background check required. Contact Connie Beal at 881-4218 or email connie@unitedwaynwvt.org.