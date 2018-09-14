The following student of the Community College of Vermont (CCV) was named to the Summer 2018 President’s List (GPA of 4.0):
Gabriel Friz-Trillo of St. Albans
Kimberly Brant of Enosburg Falls
Jeanette Keith of Richford
Daren Austin of Saint Albans
Amber Bushey of Saint Albans
Shannon Callahan of Saint Albans
Amber Johnson of Saint Albans
Michael Johnston of Swanton
Jessica Lynn Stanhope of Swanton
Cameron Valley of Swanton
The following students of the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the Summer 2018 Dean’s List (GPA 3.5-3.99):
Devin Parent of Enosburg Falls
Cheryl Barratt of Saint Albans
Katie Jacques of Saint Albans
Christel Santiago of Swanton