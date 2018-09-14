The following student of the Community College of Vermont (CCV) was named to the Summer 2018 President’s List (GPA of 4.0):

Gabriel Friz-Trillo of St. Albans

Kimberly Brant of Enosburg Falls

Jeanette Keith of Richford

Daren Austin of Saint Albans

Amber Bushey of Saint Albans

Shannon Callahan of Saint Albans

Amber Johnson of Saint Albans

Michael Johnston of Swanton

Jessica Lynn Stanhope of Swanton

Cameron Valley of Swanton

The following students of the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the Summer 2018 Dean’s List (GPA 3.5-3.99):

Devin Parent of Enosburg Falls

Cheryl Barratt of Saint Albans

Katie Jacques of Saint Albans

Christel Santiago of Swanton