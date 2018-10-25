The former pharmacy storefront as it stood in August, decorated by artist Christine Neuberger. The site may soon house a temporary community center.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The momentum of community work in the village has not slowed. If anything, it seems to be speeding up.

Since the Enosburgh Initiative threw the community into gear more than a year ago, a local community center has been an often-mentioned wish — a place to keep kids in town, to save adults a trip into St. Albans.

Now that wish is very close to becoming a reality.

That’s thanks to the efforts of Heather Moore, a regular Initiative volunteer, and Ivonne Kio, who heads the Enosburg Community Recreation Committee (ECRC). Moore and Kio explained their work to the town selectboard and village board of trustees at a joint board meeting Tuesday evening.

Moore is focusing on a long-term community center, while Kio and the rec department are focused on a shorter-term center to give locals a place for winter activities. Kio said the rec commissioners immediately set their eyes on the vacant storefront on Main Street that used to house the village pharmacy. The space has been for rent for a while; local artist Christine Neuberger spruced up the storefront with paintings over the summer.

Kio said the rec committee reached out to the building’s owner and received “a good rate” to rent the space. Now the committee is looking for funding to hold the space for several months.

That may come from RiseVT, a local health initiative funded through the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. Kio said RiseVT representatives expressed interest in giving the rec committee a “mini-grant” to fund that temporary community space, to the tune of about $5,000. In an email with the Messenger, Denise Smith, who manages RiseVT in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, said the mini-grant is “pending review and we are meeting about it.”

Kio seemed optimistic. She said the rec committee is hoping to have that community space open in December, which she acknowledged would be a fast turnaround.

For further coverage of the possible community center in the village of Enosburg Falls, see Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.