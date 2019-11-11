Thursday, Nov 14

Lego Club

4 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

Colchester-Milton Rotary Lunch Meeting

12-1:30 p.m., The Hampton Inn, 42 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester

The Rotary Club of Colchester-Milton is a local club of Rotary International, an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The Club sponsors scholarships to students of Colchester and Milton, supports local youth activities and provides aid to regional and international humanitarian causes. In 166 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs. Come and join us for lunch and learn why we are part of the largest service organization in the world. John Abry, john@802agent.com, 802-861-3278. http://cmrotary.org.

Friday, Nov 15

Baby Storytime

10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

This story time is for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers. We will share the magic of stories, songs, rhymes, bounces, and fingerplays. Participants will receive books and more at each session they attend. No sign-up required.

Playgroup

9:30-11 a.m., Colchester Meeting House, 830 Main Street, Colchester

For ages 5 and under. Meet other families, learn about resources in the area and talk about child development. Follows the school calendar. If school is cancelled, so is playgroup.

Saturday, Nov 16

Saturday Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

For children of all ages. No sign-up required.

Monday, Nov 18

Preschool Music

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

For ages 3-5.

Preschool Storytime

10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

Stories followed by a craft or activity. For ages 3-5. No sign-up required.

100th Anniversary of the American Legion

7 p.m., Colchester Historical Society

We will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Amercan Legion and learning about the history of our local Post 91. The speaker will be Past Post Commander Barbara Bushaw. Parking, admission, and refreshments are all free. Additional parking, if needed, is available at the church next door.This event was rescheduled from Nov. 11 due to the winter storm.

Tuesday, Nov 19

Hormone Balance in Women & Men

6:30-7:30 p.m., Chemists by Nature, LLC, 220 Main Street, Colchester

Join Neal Pease, R.Ph. of Chemists By Nature, LLC and Brennan M. from Metagenics for an free, informational talk called “Hormone Balance in Women & Men.” Bring your questions! (802)288-8324. 220 Main St, Colchester, Vermont, Tuesday November 19, 2019, 6:30 PM — 7:30 PM. All are welcome. Neal Pease, R.Ph., FAARFM, neal@chemistsbynature.com, 802-288-8324.

Drop-in Gentle Hatha Yoga

4:30-5:45 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

Bring a mat and enjoy poses for mindful stretching and relaxation. A registered nurse of over 30 years, Betty Molnar is certified as a Hatha Yoga instructor from the Temple of Kriya Yoga in Chicago. Sponsored by the Friends of Burnham Library.

Toddler Storytime

10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

A weekly selection of music, rhymes, stories, and a snack! For ages 18 months-3 years. No sign-up required.

Wednesday, Nov 20

Knitting and More

6-8 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester

Playgroup

