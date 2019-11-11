Thursday, Nov 14
Lego Club
4 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
Colchester-Milton Rotary Lunch Meeting
12-1:30 p.m., The Hampton Inn, 42 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester
The Rotary Club of Colchester-Milton is a local club of Rotary International, an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The Club sponsors scholarships to students of Colchester and Milton, supports local youth activities and provides aid to regional and international humanitarian causes. In 166 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs. Come and join us for lunch and learn why we are part of the largest service organization in the world. John Abry, john@802agent.com, 802-861-3278. http://cmrotary.org.
Friday, Nov 15
Baby Storytime
10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
This story time is for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers. We will share the magic of stories, songs, rhymes, bounces, and fingerplays. Participants will receive books and more at each session they attend. No sign-up required.
Playgroup
9:30-11 a.m., Colchester Meeting House, 830 Main Street, Colchester
For ages 5 and under. Meet other families, learn about resources in the area and talk about child development. Follows the school calendar. If school is cancelled, so is playgroup.
Saturday, Nov 16
Saturday Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
For children of all ages. No sign-up required.
Monday, Nov 18
Preschool Music
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
For ages 3-5.
Preschool Storytime
10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
Stories followed by a craft or activity. For ages 3-5. No sign-up required.
100th Anniversary of the American Legion
7 p.m., Colchester Historical Society
We will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Amercan Legion and learning about the history of our local Post 91. The speaker will be Past Post Commander Barbara Bushaw. Parking, admission, and refreshments are all free. Additional parking, if needed, is available at the church next door.This event was rescheduled from Nov. 11 due to the winter storm.
Tuesday, Nov 19
Hormone Balance in Women & Men
6:30-7:30 p.m., Chemists by Nature, LLC, 220 Main Street, Colchester
Join Neal Pease, R.Ph. of Chemists By Nature, LLC and Brennan M. from Metagenics for an free, informational talk called “Hormone Balance in Women & Men.” Bring your questions! (802)288-8324. 220 Main St, Colchester, Vermont, Tuesday November 19, 2019, 6:30 PM — 7:30 PM. All are welcome. Neal Pease, R.Ph., FAARFM, neal@chemistsbynature.com, 802-288-8324.
Drop-in Gentle Hatha Yoga
4:30-5:45 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
Bring a mat and enjoy poses for mindful stretching and relaxation. A registered nurse of over 30 years, Betty Molnar is certified as a Hatha Yoga instructor from the Temple of Kriya Yoga in Chicago. Sponsored by the Friends of Burnham Library.
Toddler Storytime
10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
A weekly selection of music, rhymes, stories, and a snack! For ages 18 months-3 years. No sign-up required.
Wednesday, Nov 20
Knitting and More
6-8 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
