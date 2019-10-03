Cailey Comiskey races for Saint Michael’s College this fall. Courtesy Photo

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Colchester—The Saint Michael’s College women’s cross country team swept their way to the Vermont Intercollegiate Championship Titles after a commanding performance at Castleton on Friday, September 27th.



Five Saint Michael’s women placed in the top ten in the women’s events, coming out on top of the five-school field with 29 points, 19 points higher than the hosting Spartans. It was the team’s first championship since 2013, and their second in the program’s history.



Cailey Comiskey, a 2019 Missisquoi Valley Union High School graduate, was one of the five women who played a role in St. Mike’s success.



Comiskey has been part of state championship performances in the past as part of the MVU girls’ relay team that took state titles in both the indoor and outdoor track and field events in the 4 x 4 and 4 x 8 relays.



“Our relay success in was a nice way to end my high school running career,” said Comiskey. “I left with no regrets, and I was ready to focus on the present; that helped me a lot.”



“The MVU team was great. Any team you’re on becomes a family,” said Comisky. “With running we all go through the same thing, we all know how hard it is.”



Comiskey had the opportunity to meet Elle Purrier at MVU when she came to speak to the cross country team.



“Elle has had a large impact because she’s a small-town, Vermont girl from Richford’s cross country team. It’s so inspirational for everyone from Franklin County,” said Comiskey.



The jump from high school to college was a big one, but Comiskey was prepared to take it on.



Molly Peters, the coach at Saint Michael’s College has helped Comsikey elevate her running.



“Our mileage is about the same as it was in high school, but our workouts are more intense,” said Comiskey.

The Saint Mike’s cross country team raced in four meets this season. The Middlebury Invitational, which they competed in two weeks ago, was one of Comiskey’s favorites.



“I ran my first 6k ever at that meet, and I felt really good,” said Comiskey. “The training we do is more specific to 6k’s so we were able to outlast the teams who had prepared for 5k’s. We exceeded our expectations, which was great.”



Comiskey has learned from Coach Peters how to better strategize her way through a race.



“The first mile I stick with my teammates and keep the effort consistent,” said Comiskey. “In the second mile, you start to hurt, and you need to hold on mentally.”



“In the third mile, you’re working your hardest; you want to finish strong and sprint to the finish. I love the feeling of accomplishment at the end of a race,” said Comiskey, “and I’m very lucky to be able to continue running in college.”