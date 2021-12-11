Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Essex County in northern New York, parts of northern Vermont, and areas just east of and along the spine of the Green Mountains in Vermont. * WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gusts will occur this evening into the overnight, then lessen to 25 to 35 mph early Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...Gusty winds expected this morning for portions of the North Country... Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph are expected across the northern slopes of the Adirondacks and the northern Champlain Valley through the remainder of this morning. They will abate a bit after noon, though it will continue to be breezy through the rest of the day. Winds will again strengthen this evening with a cold frontal passage. Affected locations include but are not limited to Malone, Chazy, Ellenburg Depot, Alburgh, and Swanton. These winds may cause a few branches to come down.