Ari Beauregard

COLLINS PERLEY- The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Comets hit the ice at top speed on Friday night, with a decisive 10-3 victory over the Hingham Harborwomen in their home opener. Molly Smith (2G, 4A) and Caroline Bliss (2G, 3A) lead the way for BFA; Rachel Needleman (1G), Amber Poquette (1G), and Bri Jarvis (1G, 2A) all scored their first goals as Comets. Sophie Zemianek (2G, 2A) and Jodie Gratton (1G, 1A) also picked up their first points of the season. Sophomore goaltender Makenna Montgomery made 19 saves, earning her first win in the green and gold uniform. We'll follow up with a full write up and photo gallery on the Christi Corrigan Blitz following the Comets game today (Saturday Dec. 11) at 1:30 pm.

