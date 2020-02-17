ST. ALBANS — The Comets hosted Spaulding, earning a win against the Crimson Tide, but it was an evening about far more than basketball.
The Comets set aside one game this season to honor and remember Barbara Clark, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a woman who many in the community remember for her beautiful floral arrangements.
Barbara lost her life to pancreatic cancer, and in the wake of her loss, her family worked with BFA St. Albans and the basketball program to play an Purple Game game to raise awareness about the disease.
Last year, Barbara's last granddaughter, Elena Clark, graduated from BFA St. Albans, but the tradition was kept.
This writer remembers Barbara Clark, the woman who created the beautiful bridal bouquet used for a March wedding years ago.
Those who had the opportunity to visit Barabara's shop are sure to remember her beautiful smile and artful arrangements.
On Monday evening, the Comets earned a 48-40 point win over visiting Spaulding, a sweet victory after falling to the Crimson Tide 45-38 at the end of January.
Proceeds from the game are donated to help raise awareness and find a cure for pancreatic cancer.