ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets girls’ varsity basketball team took a 44-39 loss to the visiting Essex Hornets on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
It took a few minutes for the Comets to settle in offensively, but around the 4:40 mark, Cadence Lafferty hit a three to give the Comets their first lead of the night. The Comets' next three-pointer came from Lauren Johnson with only a few seconds left on the clock extending the Comets' lead by seven at the end of the first quarter.
The Comets extended their lead to double digits around the five-minute mark in the second quarter on a heads-up play from Ruby Dasaro. Dasaro broke the press and found Ella Reynolds wide open under the basket. Reynolds made the basket, her second of the quarter. Around the three-minute mark, Dasaro again broke the press and went full court, hitting a layup from outside the block and drawing a foul.
Foul trouble by the Hornets sent the Comets to the line several times during the quarter, who went 5 for 10 from the line. The Hornets made defense adjustments in hopes of slowing down the Comets, but it didn’t make much of an impact as the Comets headed into halftime up 27-13. Both teams started slow in the third quarter, with neither team scoring for the first few minutes.
Around the five-minute mark, Lauren-Kate Garceau hit a three-pointer, her first basket of the night and the first basket of the third quarter, increasing BFA’s lead to 17 points.
Essex then went on a 17-0 run, and with less than a minute left in the quarter, the score was tied at 30. Ella Reynolds hit a free throw to regain the lead for the Comets, but Essex quickly countered, hitting a three, putting them up by two. With about 10 seconds left on the clock, Reynolds scored again, ending the quarter in a tie 33-33.
With about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jade Garceau hit a layup, and Reynolds hit a free throw to put the Comets up by three. BFA held the lead for a few minutes before Essex hit a three at the five-minute mark to tie the game again.
BFA was in the bonus, and a foul sent Lauren Johnson to the line for a 1-in-1. Johnson hit the first free throw to put BFA up by one. A BFA foul sent Essex to the line, and they went 1 for 2. Once again, the score was tied. With three minutes left, Johnson drove to her left and found Alyssa Boudreau, who hit the basket, and the Comets once again found themselves up by two.
With one minute left in regulation, Essex once again tied the score after hitting two free throws. Essex then took the lead with about 30 seconds left and took the win with a final of 44-39.
Scoring Leaders: Ella Reynolds led the Comets with 10 points, Ruby Dasaro had nine, and Cadence Lafferty had 5.
