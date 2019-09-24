Sophie Zemianek (23) leaps to corral the ball in Monday’s homecoming contest against the MVU Thunderbirds. Photo: Ruthie Laroche

Wynn Paradee – Messenger Sports

St. Albans—In a night more suited for picking nightcrawlers, BFA-St. Albans hosted MVU in senior night for their girls’ soccer team. At least the roses didn’t dry up.

On the field, the Comets scored one early and tacked on another one with two minutes to play to defeat the Thunderbirds, 2-0.

BFA started strong and had a good chance three minutes into the game. May Gratton blasted a shot that MVU goalie Madison Conley deflected wide and then had to make a great save on the rebound.



With six minutes gone, Conley was way out near the top of the box when a ball skipped by her.



Gratton was on it and battled a couple of defenders as she finally kicked it into the net for the first score.

The Comets had all the pressure for the first 15 minutes, mostly because they were playing in front of the Thunderbirds and gaining control on the kicks going out of the zone.



“I think it was because of who we were playing,” explained MVU coach Roy Adams. “A D1 team, under the lights, senior game, we were back on our heals. We had more ball possession as the game went on and we settled down.”

BFA’s scoring chances were very limited the rest of the half, their best chances came off the four corner kicks they had.

BFA came out the second half with the always dangerous Meghan Connor and Madeline Hungerford testing Conley, but they came up empty.



The relentless rain made conditions uncomfortable.



“It was very slippery,” said Conley. “I had on gloves, and it was still hard to hold on to the bal.l The footing wasn’t good, but it’s part of the game.”

The Comets had 12 corner kicks and the tenth one was the charm. Connor shot the ball into the box. The ball bounced around and went back to Connor, who promptly kicked a centering pass that Kaylee Green dove for and headed the ball into the net for the second Comet score.

“You always hope to score on the first corner kick and not wait until the tenth,” commented Comet coach Ben Marlow. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net. Gotta give credit to MVU, they took away our space. Maddie was spectacular for them. After the first game (A 2-0 Comet win) I wanted us to work the ball in for a better shot. I thought for sure a shot by Maddie Hungerford was going in the top corner but Conley got a hand on it.”

“Maddie can keep us in a lot of games,” confirmed Adams. “BFA is a good team, they move the ball well and have good foot skills. We kept it close and that’s all I can ask for.”

Even though it was senior night, a couple of underclassmen caught the attention of both coaches.



“Jocelyn (Chun) really opens up the field for us,” continued Marlow. “With her speed, she gets to balls, settles them down, and feeds it up top the wingers.”

On the MVU side, freshman Ava Hubbard seems to always be around the ball.



“She’s a good player, and against weaker teams, she’s a dominant player,” stated Adams.

“We wanted to take Ava away as she can control the midfield,” added Marlow.

On the improvement of the Thunderbirds, Marlow added, “They have girls who are having fun and also know the game.”

“We’ve been in all the games so far,” concluded Adams. “That’s a huge turn around from the last couple of years. The girls are very positive and are getting better every game.”