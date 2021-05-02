ESSEX — The BFA St. Albans Comets lacrosse team traveled to Essex on Saturday to take on the Hornets. The teams battled, the final score ending in an 11-10 win for the Hornets.
Loghan Hughes led the Comets with an impressive 7 goal tally. Adelaide Huges, Alison Bushey, and Sophie Zemianek added one goal each; Zemianek and Amber Poquette each had one assist.
Enjoy these photos of the Comets taken by Essex Reporter photographer and reporter Mike Nosek.
