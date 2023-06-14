I’m the head coach–the one the media talks to and everyone sees waving his arm crazily to send his players home. However, a major reason for the success of this program during my tenure is the fact that I’ve surrounded myself with a staff of coaches who are knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, and as vital to the success of this program as anyone. We had an unbelievably successful season winning our tenth championship, but this was a team effort from a truly remarkable group of coaches who I can always count on to have the best interest at heart of all of the girls in our program
Robbie Phillips has been my Junior Varsity coach for the past seven years. He along with his assistants and former players Erika Parent and Brilee Bourgeois created a special season for their 16 players. They create a positive atmosphere, teach the game, and create the Comet Magic early. They too had an undefeated season. Watching them play and seeing the enjoyment they get, I know that these players are getting a great experience. I also know that their players who make the varsity team will be well prepared for their journey on varsity.
Coach Ann Sargent has been a part of this program for 36 years! We’ve shared many great memories together. She’s been an assistant coach a couple of times, a JV coach, and a freshman coach. She’s our outfield and first base coach, and she’s more than that to our young ladies. She’s a great role model, and a strong, enthusiastic, successful woman who cares tremendously about the players on the team. I appreciate all she’s done for this program and for me over the years.
Coach Kevin McGinn has been with me for fourteen years; he’s affectionately known as “Gramps” to our players. He’s our hitting coach and spends countless hours helping the players become better hitters. He reviews films with the players, teaches hitting to our youth in the winter, and since we are both retired we spent a great deal of time together preparing and planning practices.
Kayla Wood is our pitching coach and has been with us for the past two seasons. Kayla was an all star pitcher for both Brattleboro High School and Castleton State (we played her in the playoffs all four years she was at Brattleboro. She knocked us out of the playoffs three times and we managed a win once!) Her knowledge of pitching, her game calling, and her demeanor have been a tremendous asset to our program. She’s an awesome person, and I appreciate her keeping our average age down!
I want to thank all my staff for the dedication they’ve exhibited during their time in this program. They’re all given roles on this team, and they do an amazing job! They're loyal to me and to this program, and the girls and I are very fortunate to have them. So, thanks for all the congratulations I’ve received since the championship, but please know when I say thanks, I say it on behalf of a great staff.
I also want to give a huge thanks to all the youth coaches and travel ball coaches. Please take pride in our championship, because you were a major part of our success.
