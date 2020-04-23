This piece was written in response to the prompt: Shelter—where is home for you? What physical or emotional space makes you feel sheltered, safe, “at home?”
Parts of a home
Home.
Such a small, concise word, and yet so full.
Full of promise, hope, and excitement;
full of calmness, peace, and contentment;
full of security.
Where is your home?
Perhaps it’s on a beach with the cool, wet sand
squishing between your wiggling toes,
where the waves crash
like a million mirrors over your feet.
Perhaps it’s with your best friend right after
they’ve whispered a funny joke in your ear,
and you can’t stop yourself from laughing
in the most grotesque way possible.
My home starts on a cold, rainy day,
with the clouds draping over the sky
to give it a downcast gray demeanor.
The rain comes down like sheets of bedrock
and pounds on the ground outside my window,
while inside a fire crackles warmly,
filling the whole room with a pleasant glow.
Everything is cast in a flickering orange-red light of wonder,
as unpredictable as the weather here in Vermont.
A loud contented purr comes from my lap
as a furry leopard of gray shades looks up at me with love.
Nothing is on my mind but the paper in my hands,
bound together by a colorful cover
with the title Bridge of Clay, by Markus Zusak.
Worry and stress are left outside with the heavens’ tears,
to be picked up and dealt with later.
A faint smell of smoke is still in the air
with the sounds of my family moving about,
working, completing chores.
The pages in my hands compel me,
filling my thoughts with promise, hope, excitement.
The flames in front of me bring tranquility to my mind,
filling me with calmness, peace, contentment.
The smiling, curling, shedding creature in my lap
depends on me to give it the security
I feel in this moment.
Here I am – home.