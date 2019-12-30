On Dec. 21, Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Christopher Smith, 21, of Colchester, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
VSP pulled Smith over in the area of Route 7 and Severance Road, citing “observed motor vehicle violations.” Upon investigation, VSP discovered that Smith was impaired and under the influence of alcohol.
Smith was arrested that afternoon and transported to Williston State Police Barracks. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court on Jan. 30, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.