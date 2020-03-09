For the first time in Colchester history, women have taken the majority on the town selectboard. Julie Hulburd, the board’s newest member, stood outside of Colchester High School (CHS) for twelve hours on March 3 to campaign for an open seat—by night’s end, she won by 694 votes. Hulburd recalled one resident told her he’d never seen so many women running for local office before, adding: “It’s about time.”
Town Meeting Day, which happens to take place during Women’s History Month, saw four other women elected to boards in Colchester including Carol Anderson to the board of library trustees (who stood outside with Hulburd), Lindsay Cox to the school board, Angela MacDonald to the board of listers and Pamela Loranger to the selectboard; the latter three were all incumbents.
“We were really fortunate to have two ambitious women running for selectboard,” said Hulburd, who currently works as the Director of Human Resources for VSAC (Vermont Student Assistance Corporation) and served on the Colchester recreation advisory committee. As a selectboard member, Hulburd will step down from her position on the recreation committee. Stacey Mercure, who competed against Hulburd for the seat, is a local business-owner and a member of the Colchester Community Development Corporation (CCDC).
Hulburd sees this rise in female representation as part of an increasing cultural shift, citing for example the high percentage of women on the Colchester police force which rose to double the national average this year.
“I think there’s a shift in what women feel empowered to do,” said Hulburd. “And we are really fortunate to have a supportive community and town staff.”
It wasn’t until 1982, sixty years after the new town of Colchester was established, that voters elected a woman onto the selectboard: Patricia Porter. Since then, the board has vacillated between all men and an occasional female member.
Hulburd joins current selectboard members Chair Jeff Bartley, Tom Mulcahy, Jacki Murphy and Pamela Loranger.
“I’m looking forward to adding Julie to the family, who offers a fresh set of eyes on the issue, and continuing to work with Jackie, Pam, and Tom. We have a lot of work in front of us as it relates to fire protection, the community center, and the Malletts Bay Initiative,” said Bartley, who was also reelected on Town Meeting Day. “We should all be proud of our town, the administration and elected officials for the continued efforts to elect and appoint women to town boards and commission.”
Bartley noted that in recent years, women have held numerous high-ranking positions in local government, including chairs of the selectboard, the recreation advisory board, the cemetery commission, the planning commission and the conservation board; predecessors to the current Town Manager, Police Chief and Rescue Chief positions were all female; and six out of 13 current department heads are female.
“There are many strong leaders in Colchester, all of whom are working hard to tackle the issues and promote the Town of Colchester to the best of our ability,” said Bartley. “The selectboard and I are very thankful for the voter turnout and the support they gave for the municipal budget and the two capital plans.”
Hulburd was also struck by the high voter turnout on Town Meeting Day. She stood from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the high school and figured she would find time to head home and take a break. “There was never a lull,” she said, surprised. “Steady traffic all day.”
During her campaign, Hulburd went door to door, meeting and chatting with people who had offered to sign her petition. The whole experience has been new, she said, but she’s enjoyed meeting people and hearing different perspectives from residents across town. One of her favorite moments from Town Meeting Day happened when she was standing outside. “I met a resident who said that our great grandmothers were sisters!” said Hulburd. The rest of the day she was itching to go home and question her family about a connection she may have never known about if not for her campaign.
Last weekend before the new selectboard’s reorganization meeting, Hulburd took a much needed break. “I didn’t even ski,” she said laughing. Moving forward, Hulburd noted she’s especially eager to dive into work on the Bayside community center and other park plans. “I think it would be great, not only as a place for the community to come together but for commerce, as a point that keeps people here and keeps visitors coming back,” she said. “It’ll be busy from here on out.”