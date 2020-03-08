In the early 1900s, Mrs. Sabra Collins organized a class of young men ranging in age from 14 to early 20s. The purpose was to give boys of this age group an opportunity to study the teachings of the Bible and to give them an objective for socializing and to grow up to be doers of the First Congregational Church of Colchester (now known as the United Church of Colchester) and the community. Initially, the group name was the “I’ll Try Club,” but was later changed to “Keystone Class.” Their aim was to help one another; their motto: “Be not weary in well doing.” All members were expected to attend each meeting and to spend one half-hour on Sunday School lessons each week. The boys produced talent shows, and sponsored dime and bag socials to raise money for their projects.
Mrs. Collins opened her home on East Road once a week when the boys gathered for meetings. Each meeting was opened with a short prayer followed by study of the Sunday school lesson for the next week. Games and a social hour were enjoyed with refreshments provided. Mrs. Collins also owned a camp on Lake Champlain at Malletts Bay and her boys were privileged to invite their girlfriends for special gatherings when time and weather permitted.
Some of the objectives of the Keystone Class were to help maintain the church property and they were always on hand to assist in the upkeep of the grounds. Minor repairs were made, such as a broken window replacement, and they were responsible for moving the hatchway of the brick church in 1914. To help supplement the church pastor’s salary, the boys helped with an early winter event. Families of the church brought gifts of produce, homemade pickles, maple syrup and even a purse of money. A load of hay was brought for the pastor’s horse.
Some years after Mr. Collins died in 1913, Mrs. Collins married John Bates who took her to California to reside. Sabra died in 1958 at the age of 91 in Santa Cruz, California, and is buried in the Colchester Village Cemetery. In her estate, she remembered the little church in Colchester with a legacy of invested stocks and a sum of money.
Information and photographs are from “A History of The United Church of Colchester,” Colchester VT, 1804-1976. The booklet is available to borrow at the Burnham Memorial Library. Also available at the library is “The United Church Women’s Recipes” that was sponsored by the Colchester Ladies Aid Society (date unknown).