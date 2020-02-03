The Colchester Winter Carnival Committee would like to express its sincere thanks to the businesses, organizations, and individuals that helped make this year’s event possible. Your continued support and generosity is greatly appreciated! We could not do it without you!
Thank you to… American Legion Post 91; Bauer, Gravel, Farnham; Bevins’ Door; Bia Diagnostics; Coates Island Marina; Colchester Contracting Services; Colchester Lions’ Club; Colchester Police Dept.; Colchester School District & High School Athletics, Custodial Staff, & National Honor Society; Cummings Electric; Dick Mazza’s General Store; Dr. Anna Bolanis, Family Dentistry; Elite Billing Services, LLC; Fab-Tech Inc./CPS Group; Hazelett Corp.; Inspire Kitchen & Bath; Jamie Polli, our Talent Show Emcee, Kent Booraem – State Farm Insurance; LCATV; Malletts Bay Bicycle & Ski; Malletts Bay Self Storage; Marina at Marble Island; Mike’s Auto Parts; Mike & Ethan Guillemette; North Country Federal Credit Union; Parks & Recreation Advisory Board; Petit Brook Veterinary Clinic; Rebecca J. Collman, MD; Red Leaf Software; Rich Gardner; Saba Marine; Shadow Cross Farm; Sleepy Dog Kennel; Studio 3 Dance; Three Brothers Pizza & Grill; Val Palotta; and Vermont Nut Free Chocolates. A huge “Thank You” to Sheppard Custom Homes, our major sponsor for the Talent Show!
We’d also like to recognize Colchester resident and business owner Rebecca Robbins-Bushway, owner of Robin’s Nest Massage, for offering complementary chair massages on Saturday at the Carnival. Her attraction was mistakenly omitted from the printed schedules, and we appreciate her generosity.
We’d also like to thank our Talent Show judges: Amy Minor, Mark Ellingson, and Jillian Fisher.