Last week’s article “Return of the Sewer” seems to be the sequel to a bad horror movie. It could be entertaining if it were not a flawed political exercise. Once again, the Town has avoided scientific analysis in concocting its story that a sewer for 289 properties is a fair and equitable use of our tax money.
The Sun’s article was well written, but it seems to be from a single source. I would have liked to hear about the many citizen challenges to the Planning Commission’s dubious assumptions and misstatements of fact. Its Recommendation makes me feel as though the Town has worked hard to find the answers and it is ok if I have been mis-informed. Surely the town could have done more water testing and listened more closely to the opinions of experts.
If the purpose of a Community Septic System (Alternative #2 in the Recommendation) is to design it for those who really need it, why insist on over building it for 289 properties in the Inner Bay. Perhaps it is time to start with some elementary question such as:
Based on the findings of the town’s $2 million EPA-funded study, how many of the 289 dwellings have good soils for on-site septic systems?
How many are commercial enterprises that could well afford to build or upgrade to state-of-the-art septic systems -- without using taxpayer money?
Last March, after the sewer bond was defeated, Friends of Malletts Bay requested the town form a Citizen’s Task Force to analyze the wastewater problem in Inner Malletts Bay, and provide guidance to decision makers. The Select Board declined the offer. Rather it chose the political route of assigning a very specific project to the Planning Commission. In my opinion, the differences between the two paths are now obvious. A Task Force could have engaged a wider range of resident experts with more knowledge and perspective than overly busy Board members, staff, and hired advisors. By its very nature a task force seeks the best solution wherever it leads. Not so for a town-controlled group charged with dismissing any challenges to a pre-conceived outcome.
I hope over the next few months, we can all engage in a lively, productive, respectful debate with the goal of finding the best wastewater solution for the Bay. Publishing old, staged photos of a toilet bowl on East Lakeshore Drive contributes nothing to the process.