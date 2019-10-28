Green Mountain Power (GMP) and Vermont Magazine set a new deadline to enter to win one of the state’s great literary honors: The Vermont Writers’ Prize. Writers now have until Jan. 1, 2020 to perfect their entries, and this year, for the first time, there are two prizes—one for prose, and one for poetry. The winners’ work will be published in Vermont Magazine’s Early Summer 2020 Issue and the winning prose author and poetry author will each win $1,250.
“The increasing number of poems Vermont writers enter, and the amazing quality of the writing, convinced us that a separate prize for poetry was the right thing to do,” said Dotty Schnure, who manages the contest for GMP. “There is so much talent in this state, and it is inspiring to read the entries and see how writers highlight the essence of Vermont in their work.”
The award is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill, Jr. who was a Vermont historian, author, and long-time GMP Board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or amateur writer.
S.J. Cahill of East Burke, Vermont, won the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize with his story, “Family Ground.”
Submissions need to be es`says, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont––Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges.
Entries can be submitted here: https://vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize