According to household data released by the Vt. Department of Labor, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for October was 2.2 percent—no change from the September rate.
The Vermont data for October show the civilian labor force decreased by 1,446 from the prior month’s estimate. The number of employed persons decreased by 1,576 and the number of unemployed persons increased by 130. The changes to the labor force and the number of employed persons were statistically significant in the seasonally-adjusted series. The unemployment rate for the U.S. in October was 3.6 percent, an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point from the September estimate.
“Demographics continue to be Vermont’s biggest challenge. This month’s Jobs Report shows a continuation of the unprecedented low unemployment rate, prolonging the struggle for employers,” said Acting Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Because of this, it is critical for the Department of Labor to engage with employers and jobseekers early to be able to link skill with need. One way we do this is through our State Registered Apprenticeship Program. There are currently more than 28 registered apprenticeship programs involving more than 350 employers in Vermont, and over the past year 2,000 apprentices were enrolled across a variety of these programs. If you are an employer with open positions, please consider one of our existing programs or creating your own registered apprenticeship program, and if you are looking for work, there is no better time than now to expand your skill base.”
The October unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.3 percent in White River Junction and Burlington-South Burlington to 2.6 percent in Derby.