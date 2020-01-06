Eight years ago, the town of Colchester approved the final plans for Costco and its six pump gas station, despite a series of appeals from R.L. Vallee, owner of Maplefields.
The pumps sat unused for years as a lengthy lawsuit between Vallee and VTrans began to play out, regarding a separate but related construction project planned for Exit 16—construction improvements which would allow the gas pumps to open.
Vallee’s latest attempt to stall the construction project came last month in the form of another appeal of Costco’s 2012 permit, potentially meaning more legal trouble for the town in environmental court.
According to town manager Aaron Frank, Vallee asked the town to revisit the 2012 approval “by submitting a permit application on behalf of Costco, but without Costco’s involvement.” Frank explained in a statement that the town, “did not act on the permit and so did not revisit the 2012 approval as the Town found no reason to do so.”
Vallee countered by filing an appeal to the environmental court in December 2019. The town has asked to dismiss the appeal which would let the 2012 permit stand.