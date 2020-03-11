On March 11, the Vermont Department of Health identified a new presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Vermont. The Chittenden County patient is receiving treatment for the respiratory illness at the University of Vermont (UVM) Medical Center in Burlington, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The announcement comes less than a week after the first case in an individual from Bennington County was reported.
According to the Department of Health, the patient is a male in his seventies. He was hospitalized this week. Health officials are investigating the person’s possible exposure history, and contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with him. Those people will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.
“We are, first and foremost hopeful for this gentleman’s recovery,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “This case came to light the same day that the World Health Organization officially termed the outbreak a global pandemic. The seriousness of this virus and the rate it is spreading in the US and around the world reinforces the importance of everyone staying informed and following CDC guidance about avoiding crowds, non-essential travel, and other recommended steps for protecting your health and preventing germs from spreading.”
The State Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury was activated this week to coordinate Vermont’s prevention and response efforts with federal, state, and local partners. Together with the Health Department, information, resources and guidance are being provided to health care providers, hospitals, employers, child cares, senior centers and congregate housing, schools, universities and others.
In a statement, UVM said: "Our highest priority is to provide high-quality care to patients while maintaining a safe workspace for staff. Response protocols have been developed across the UVM Health Network based upon the organization's significant experience with similar health care scenarios."
According to the UVM medical center, a multidisciplinary team is coordinating preparedness and tailoring plans as more information about the virus becomes available. This group includes front line health care providers, senior leadership, patient placement, supply management, industrial hygiene, staff educators, emergency preparedness practitioners, facilities management, pharmacy, communications, infection prevention and infectious disease.
“UVM Medical Center has been preparing to treat patients with COVID-19 for several weeks. We’ve had everyone at the table that needs to be there. Our teams are well-trained and ready to offer high-quality care to anyone infected with the virus. We have the necessary resources to ensure our patients receive the care they need,” said Stephen Leffler, MD, president and chief operating officer of UVM Medical Center.
UVM medical center further noted that COVID-19 is spread through droplets in the air, meaning coughing and sneezing can spread to nearby people. It is likely it can contaminate surfaces as well. The incubation period is thought to be 14 days. The statement also noted that while coronavirus is "front and center in the news, we are still in the peak of flu season." There are several simple steps that can help prevent the spread of the flu and coronavirus, including:
- If you are sick, stay home.
- Clean your hands frequently—wash your hands and use portable alcohol hand sanitizer before you eat.
- Cough and sneeze into your arm, not your hands.
- Don’t touch your face.
- Avoid crowded spaces.
- Avoid traveling to countries the CDC has highlighted as having widespread, sustained transmission.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath—similar to the flu. The CDC recommends that if you have mild symptoms, you should stay home and rest. If more severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing or inability to eat or drink, call your doctor right away. If you have been in a place where the virus is circulating, you should also call your primary care doctor to get advice. Do not go to Urgent Care or the Emergency Department unless you’re short-of-breath, or otherwise need urgent medical help.
People are urged to go to healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance about COID-19, including from the CDC.
Who to call:
- If you have questions about COVID-19: Dial 2-1-1
- If you are returning from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea or Japan: Call Health Department Epidemiology at 802-863-7240
- If you are ill, have symptoms (such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing), or are concerned about your health: Call your healthcare provider