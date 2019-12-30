Upcoming Winter Programs with Colchester Parks & RecreationNew year, new programs! The Colchester Parks & Recreation 2020 Winter/Spring Activity Guide was released on Dec. 20 and registration is open to all Colchester residents for the next season of programs. Registration is available online, 24/7 at colchestervt.gov/recreation or by paper registration form, which can be found on the back page of the Activity Guide or printed off from the website. Paper forms can be mailed in, faxed or dropped off in-person during open hours (please note that the Town Offices will be closed at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 and all day on Jan. 1, 2020.
Even with the colder weather, there are plenty of options to stay active and learn new things through Parks & Rec programs. Some programs start shortly after the New Year so be sure to register early to guarantee your spot.
Families with kindergarteners who might be interested in playing basketball should be sure to sign up for Kindergarten Basketball Academy soon, which begins on Saturday, Jan. 11. This program meets on Saturday mornings at the Malletts Bay School before Youth Basketball games begin. It is a great introduction to the sport and preparation for starting in the league in first grade.
Other youth programs starting in early January include:
Start Smart Basketball (ages 3 – 5)
Crankin’ Out the Hits @ UMS (grades K-2)
Kids Coding @ CMS (grades 6–8)
Korean Language & Culture @ MBS (grades 3–5)
Tumbling & Gymnastics programs for ages 3 to 4, 5 to 6, and 7 to 8.
Adult programs starting in early January include:
Healing Harmonies
Beginning Sewing
Advanced Beginner Fiddling
Photography Basics
Many Yoga programs.
All of these programs and more are featured in the 2020 Winter/Spring Activity Guide. If you’d like to view the Guide online, visit colchestervt.gov/335/Program-Registration.
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the 37th Annual Colchester Winter Carnival on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2! Colchester’s Got Talent: All Stars! kicks off the Carnival on Friday, Jan. 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center.