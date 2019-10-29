Editor's note: this article has been updated from its original version to include developments in the case.
BURLINGTON — Burlington Police arrested Colchester resident, Trevor Gaboriault, 21, and James Gaboriault, 26, on charges of aggravated assault and burglary, after responding to two separate altercations involving a baseball bat and a hammer. The Gaboriaults pled not guilty to all counts at arraignments on Oct. 28.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, officers responded to reports of a fight in progress near Main Street in downtown Burlington around 2 a.m. According to the police report, one participant fled, eluding officers, but officers stopped and identified two other men in the fight, Trevor Gaboriault of Colchester and Casey Little, 22.
According to Little, he had not been fighting but instead tried to prevent Trevor from fighting with another unidentified friend. Trevor, who had been struck on the head with a glass bottle, claimed he did not know the other person. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center emergency department by the Burlington Fire Department.
Several hours later, police responded to a residence at Rose and Cedar Street where callers reported that two men had entered their residence with a baseball bat and hammer, then left the scene. Officers observed one male victim, 22, holding a white shirt to his head covered in blood. According to the affidavit, blood was spattered on the walls, and dripped down the victim's chest.
The victim's mother stated that she had heard banging on her front door, but "that she only got the door unlocked and Trevor and James both entered without permission," per the affidavit. According to the victim's mother, Trevor entered carrying a hammer and James swinging an aluminum bat, which he struck her with while "swinging it wildly."
The affidavit further described the victim as lifelong friends with Trevor and James, but that the almost two months ago, the victim was involved in an altercation with the Gaboriaults at the Champlain Valley Fair.
After Trevor and James allegedly entered the residence, the victim's mother said that Trevor struck her son in the head with the hammer.
According to the affidavit, "when they saw the blood, she believed that they got scared and ran out of the residence and got into the vehicle."
Later on Oct. 27, Trevor was arrested in Colchester. James Gaboriault eluded police but was later arrested. The affidavit does not specify time or place.
Trevor was charged on one count of burglary and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon, punishable up to 40 years in prison with fines up to $11,000.
James was charged with one count of burglary and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable up to 20 years in prison with fines up to $6,000.