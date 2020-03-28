Two Colchester residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Town Manager Aaron Frank.
He emphasized that this information is not generally provided to local government officials and so information "should be considered anecdotal and not complete," he said.
"With that said, it is important for everyone in the community to take hand washing, social distancing and work restrictions seriously to reduce the spread," Frank said.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, the state has 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, as of Saturday.
Colchester's primary emergency service is Colchester Rescue, supported by fire, police, emergency management and town staff in other areas.
According to Frank, rescue has been answering calls in full protective equipment, including masks, gloves and gowns.
"Rescue morale is good. Helping people is what they do," said Frank.
He noted that engineering and administrative policies are in place to maximize the town's supply of protective equipment and available staff. Generally, fire and police will not respond to rescue calls when rescue is present.
"I’m incredibly proud of our career and volunteer Colchester Rescue squad," said Frank.